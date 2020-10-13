Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts called off due to COVID-19

The decision's been done in accordance with COVID-19 regulations.

CAPE TOWN - Much to the dismay of many Capetonian music lovers, the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts have been called off.

The popular concert series runs from November to April each other year, attracting tens of thousands of visitors who want to see their favourite music artists or bands.

The SA National Biodiversity Institute (Sanbi)'s Craig Allenby explains: "Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 legislation you can only have a gathering of 500 people but the challenge is, especially with a music event, how do you keep the social distancing. That's the big challenge and that's why we've made the decision."

There's still a glimmer of hope.

Allenby, however, said that the concerts would be brought back in the event that government changed the regulations.

"You can imagine the amount of revenue that we've lost, not only the revenue from the concert but also from our normal gate takings that happens from April onwards. We'd most certainly put our full energy into arranging a concert series for what's left of the year."

