Gautrain services continue uninterrupted, despite wage negotiations

JOHANNESBURG - The Gautrain on Tuesday said its services would continue uninterrupted despite ongoing wage negotiations with workers.

Numsa members went on strike at the Gautrain last week over a wage dispute with the Bombela Operating Company.

It's understood Numsa was demanding an increase of 8% but the employer is standing firm on its offer of 4% - citing tough economic times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the Gautrain and Numsa in their second week of the wage standoff, both parties have agreed to mediate through the CCMA.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said, “We have resumed talks with Numsa but we have not as yet reached an agreement. We are thankful to the CCMA, who is currently assisting us in this regard. And we will continue to negotiate in good faith.”



