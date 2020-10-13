Free State farmer attacked and doused with petrol

Andries Myburgh was attacked knifepoint on Monday and was set alight by criminals at his farmhouse in the Koffiefontein district.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are searching for two men who attacked a 31-year-old Free State farmer and doused him with petrol.

Andries Myburgh was attacked knifepoint on Monday and was set alight by criminals at his farmhouse in the Koffiefontein district.

The farmer responded and fired shots at the men who managed to get away. He jumped in a swimming pool after realising he was on fire.

Police spokesperson Motantsi Makhele said Myburgh escaped with minor injuries.

“He went to investigate and was hit with an object on the head but managed to push the suspect away. He was allegedly attacked with a knife by a second suspect, and in the process, he had petrol poured on him,” said Makhele.

He added: “The victim managed to pull out his firearm and the suspects fled. He fired a number of shots in their direction and, while firing, realised that he was on fire. He jumped into the swimming pool.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.