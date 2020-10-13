EWN Weather Watch: The heat is on for a scorching Wednesday across SA

Your Wednesday EWN Weather Watch.

CAPE TOWN - Clear skies and high temperatures can be expected across most of South Africa on Wednesday, so grab your sunscreen or find some shade because it's going to be a scorcher.

WESTERN CAPE

Residents can expect cooler temperatures along the coastal regions but the interior of the province will be hot. Cape Town will have a maximum of 24°C, Worcester will have a high of 28°C, Beaufort West a sizzling 30°C and Vredendal will top out at 36°C. There will be a light westerly wind to cool things down.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/7n0a3PCnLx — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 13, 2020

GAUTENG

Another sunny and hot day has been forecast for Gauteng, with Johannesburg expected to hit 26°C, Pretoria a sizzling 28°C and Vereeniging will see a high of 29°C. Residents can expect a slight breeze during the day.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/lKuLRRldLv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 13, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

A cooler day can be expected across much of KZN, with lots of cloud cover across most of the province. Durban will see a high of 23°C, Richard's Bay 21°C and Newcastle will top out at 25°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/Vvu9zcfhaV — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 13, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

