Eskom board members did not have confidence in Zola Tsotsi, inquiry told

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane on Tuesday said his predecessor Zola Tsotsi pleaded with the board not to announce that it did not have confidence in him because that would taint his image and prevent him from being appointed to other boards.

Ngubane appeared at the state capture commission for the second time to testify about the contentious events of 2015 that led to the suspension of executives and Tsotsi’s resignation.

Ngubane had previously testified that Gupta associate Salim Essa was his business partner before he was appointed to Eskom, but he vehemently denied that his appointment at the utility was the result of that relationship.

He also said it was disgusting that the board that he led was called a “Gupta board”.

Ngubane said the board advised Tsotsi to resign rather than be fired, and he did.

He also denied that he spoke to Essa about Tsotsi’s resignation, but the commission’s evidence leader, Advocate Pule Seleka, asked him about the role that Essa played during that time.

