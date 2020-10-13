DA names candidates vying for leadership positions

The leadership polls, which were set for April, were pushed back due to the COVID-19 breakout in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced the names of candidates vying for leadership positions in the party.

This as it prepares for an elective conference at the end of the month.

The leadership polls, which were set for April, were pushed back due to the COVID-19 breakout in the country.

Mmusi Maimane’s resignation and a dismal showing at the last general elections necessitated an early elective conference.

Three positions in the DA’s federal leadership are uncontested but it's the race to lead between interim leader John Steeinhuisen and former youth leader Mbali Ntuli, as well as the federal council chair position, which is up for grabs between Helen Zille and Mike Moriarty, that many will be focused on.

🗳️| Leadership nominations for our 2020 #DACongress are closed. The names have now been published!



👥- Standing for Federal Leader:



Ntuli, Mbali and Steehuisen, John.



👥- Standing for Federal Chairperson (Uncontested):



Meyer, Ivan.



🗒️- Here is the full list of candidates.🔽 pic.twitter.com/kPvxnr8NXr — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 13, 2020

The party, in a statement, said that nominations closed on 10 October and the conference would be held virtually at the end of the month.

Eyewitnesses News understands that candidates will get at least three opportunities to participate in an internal debate.

The DA refused to allow the hopefuls to hold a public debate.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.