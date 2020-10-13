DA launches economic reform tracker to assess Ramaphosa’s progress

The party’s Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the tracker’s initial assessment showed that 73% of the president’s reforms were yet to move beyond stages of conceptualisation.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has launched an economic reform tracker, a tool which will assess President Cyril Ramaphosa’s progress in his interventions aimed at turning the economy around.

The party’s Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the tracker’s initial assessment showed that 73% of the president’s reforms were yet to move beyond stages of conceptualisation.

Areas of focus for the tracker include the energy sector, public finance, state-owned enterprises, reducing corruption and the labour market reform. Ramaphosa scored 20% for four out of the five categories.

Lewis said that government’s approach to reform, which he said has had disastrous results, has been full of plans and rhetoric with zero implementation.

“It is no good that government just talk about those reforms, they must make progress. That is why we are launching this tracker, so we can keep track of what progress is being made and reform and hold the government to account when no progress is being made.”

