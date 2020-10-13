CSA reveals acting president Beresford Williams implicated in Fundudzi report

The body on Tuesday appeared before the Sports, Arts and Culture portfolio committee in Parliament, where they gave details of the forensic report which was used to fire former CEO, Thabang Moroe.

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa (CSA) has revealed that interim president Beresford Williams was implicated in the Fundudzi report, but they opted not to suspend him amid the ongoing crisis at the organisation.

The body on Tuesday appeared before the Sports, Arts and Culture portfolio committee in Parliament where they gave details of the forensic report which was used to fire former CEO, Thabang Moroe.

Just three days after receiving the forensic report from CSA, the committee grilled the body about why it took so long for its findings to be revealed.

Non-executive board member, Marius Schoeman, spoke on behalf of CSA as he revealed that while the findings would remain private, they would engage stakeholders on the report's findings.

While the report was described as extensive and balanced, it was revealed that Moroe and former board member Naasei Appiah were not consulted during the investigation.

While Schoeman acknowledged that much of the rot happened under the old board, he revealed that the new one – which is made of non-executive directors – would clean up the rot ahead of their AGM in December.

