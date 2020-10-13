Community near Wellington in shock after missing boy (3) found dead in car

NEW TOWN, Cape Town - A community near Wellington is in shock after a three-year-old boy was found dead in an old car metres from his home.

Diego Booysen and a four-year-old girl were found inside the vehicle on a property in Newtown on Tuesday morning after they went missing on Monday.

The girl was still alive and was taken to hospital for observation.

The grey car in which the children were found stands behind yellow police tape in a yard.

#Wellington Little Diego Booysen was found dead inside this car this morning. The 4yo girl who was with him, is alive and is at hospital for observation, says police. The children live in Corona Str in Newtown, a few houses away from where they were found.SF pic.twitter.com/kefiQkQ21y — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 13, 2020

Booysen lives a few houses down the road.

While Eyewitness News was at the scene, the boy’s father returned from the Mbekweni Police Station where he met with investigators.

David Solomons was still in shock and disbelief.

He said that they searched for his son and the little girl at the car on Monday but didn't spot them.

Solomons said that someone has been taken into custody, but police had not confirmed this information.

The cause of death has not yet been determined.

