Cleaner accused of raping woman at COVID-19 facility denied bail

Clinton Hartnick appeared in the Mossel Bay Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A cleaner accused of raping a woman at a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facility in Mossel Bay has been denied bail.

He was arrested shortly after it emerged that a 20-year-old woman had been attacked while under quarantine at a facility near Mossel Bay last month.

