Bolt drivers in Joburg to continue their strike for industry regulation

Drivers demanded that the industry be regulated, saying they had been exploited for far too long now.

JOHANNESBURG - E-hailing drivers on Monday said they would continue with their protests in Joburg on Tuesday.

Monday was a day of drama with top management at Bolt in Bryanston refusing to come out to accept the driver’s memorandum.

The drivers then blocked the main entrance refusing to leave, saying they were not going anywhere until they showed up.

But drivers were forced to open the entrance after more police were deployed.

“We have received a commitment from Bolt. The first demand that they’re willing to meet is to have blocked drivers unblocked,” said a spokesperson for the drivers, Vhatuka Mbelengwa

The drivers were expected to meet at Zoo Lake on Tuesday morning before they make their way back to Bryanston.

