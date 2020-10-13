ActionSA's Mashaba calls for end to union power, collective bargaining

Delivering his alternative economic recovery plan, Herman Mashaba said that the African National Congress (ANC)-led alliance movement had given trade unions more power than any other stakeholders in the country’s economy.

JOHANNESBURG - Founder and leader of ActionSA, Herman Mashaba, said that ending the stranglehold that unions and collective bargaining had over government would serve South Africa’s economic growth prospects well.

Delivering his alternative economic recovery plan, Mashaba said that the African National Congress (ANC)-led alliance movement had given trade unions more power than any other stakeholders in the country’s economy.

"The economic crisis we face today is a result of indecision, inaction and policy uncertainty caused by ideological and factional battles within the tripartite alliance."

The Action SA leader said that unions had been given veto rights on economic policy.

He also criticised last week’s march by both Cosatu and Saftu affiliated unions, calling it lunacy.

