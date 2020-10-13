20°C / 22°C
83 more deaths, 888 new infections, recovery rate holding steady at 90% in SA

According to the department, 888 new infections were picked up which pushed the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to over 693, 359.

16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health on Monday recorded 83 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the death toll to 17,863.

On the recovery front, 624, 659 people had so far recuperated with the recovery rate holding steady at 90%.

