83 more deaths, 888 new infections, recovery rate holding steady at 90% in SA

According to the department, 888 new infections were picked up which pushed the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to over 693, 359.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health on Monday recorded 83 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the death toll to 17,863.

On the recovery front, 624, 659 people had so far recuperated with the recovery rate holding steady at 90%.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 693 359, the total number of deaths is 17 863 and the total number of recoveries is 624 659. pic.twitter.com/us833N5oMp — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) October 12, 2020

