7 Zim police officers arrested for throwing teargas onto passenger bus

A police spokesperson said officers had stopped the bus because they suspected that the driver didn’t have a licence.

HARARE - Seven police officers have been arrested in Zimbabwe for throwing teargas onto a bus packed full of passengers in central Harare.

The incident was roundly condemned after videos showing passengers jumping out of the bus windows went viral on social media on Monday.

The video shows teargas billowing from the windows of the yellow Rimbi Tours bus, as desperate passengers crawl out of windows and drop down onto the tarmac.

It’s understood a number of passengers were injured.

A police spokesperson said officers had stopped the bus because they suspected that the driver didn’t have a licence.

The incident has been strongly criticised on social media. MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere tweeted that police brutality had now reached shocking heights.

The government said that seven police officers had been arrested over the incident and would face criminal charges. The bus crew was also arrested.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.