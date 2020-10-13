Boland boy, 3, died hours after going missing

He went missing along with a four-year-old girl on Monday.

CAPE TOWN – Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old child in Boland near Wellington.

The little boy’s body was found in an old vehicle in the backyard of a house in Newtown on Tuesday morning.

He went missing along with a four-year-old girl on Monday. The pair were last seen playing outside their home.

“The search comprising of SAPS and community members was unsuccessful last night until the discovery was made this morning. The girl was also found in the vehicle and was admitted to hospital for observation,” said police spokesperson Andre Traut.

“A death inquest docket has been opened for investigation and the exact cause of the boy’s death is yet to be determined,” he added.



