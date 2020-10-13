2 dead, more than 60 injured after bus overturns near Laingsburg

There were seventeen ambulances on-site and private ambulances also assisted.

CAPE TOWN - More than 60 people were injured on Tuesday when a bus overturned between Laingsburg and Matjiesfontein.

Metro EMS' Deanna Bessick has the details.

"Upon arrival, a female was trapped underneath the bus and three children were severely injured and taken to Laingsburg Hospital. Unfortunately, two of the children died in hospital. Furthermore, two female adults were seriously injured, another female sustained an injury and a male sustained minor injuries."

She said that there was another fatal crash on the same stretch of road later.

"A motor vehicle overturned and two adult females sustained fatal injuries. One female and two children sustained minor injuries. The patients who survived were transported to the Worcester Hospital. We would like to convey our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased."

