We want an end to exploitation: Bolt SA drivers block office park main entrance

Drivers are demanding that the business be regulated and are also calling for an end to the exploitation of operators.

BRYANSTON - E-hailing drivers have blocked the main entrance of an office park in Bryanston where Bolt SA is operating from, saying they would not move until top management came out and listened to them.

E-hailing drivers have warned that they will camp outside until Bolt top management came out of their offices to accept their petition.

Earlier, they gave the firm’s managers 30 minutes to come out, but no one showed up.

Apparently, Bolt sent lawyers and consultants to accept the memorandum, but they refused to listen to them.

They said they were not moving, as one driver explained: “If they cannot meet us halfway, we are going to sit here, and we are going to identify a black app that is led by a black person.”

The drivers’ leadership was earlier seen entering the main entrance with some security guards and police members.

