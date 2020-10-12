WATCH LIVE: Mosebenzi Zwane confirms to Zondo that advance payment system used

Former Free State MEC and Mining Minister Mosebenzi Zwane is back at the state capture commission on to shed light on a scheme that saw the province spend R600 million with no procurement process in place.

He has confirmed that the province decided to use an advance payment system after meeting with contractors in Welkom.

The project paid R600 million to suppliers to buy building materials in violation of the Municipal Finance Management Act that stipulates that payment can only be made after work is done .

Zwane said he signed a document approving the scheme because it was required for official reasons.

