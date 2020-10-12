Uber and Bolt drivers in Gauteng, WC, FS strike over ‘exploitation’

Drivers for e-hailing services said they would not be operating in three provinces on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - E-hailing drivers in Gauteng, the Western Cape, and the Free State said they would not be operating on Monday.

They are once again trying to draw attention to the need to regulate the industry, saying the companies that employ them had shown they do not take drivers seriously.

The operators said they were taking advantage of Transport Month to demonstrate their grievances.

“We as operators feel highly exploited by app giants Uber and Bolt and think that it’s important that regulation be put in place to protect us as operators,” said spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa.

In 2018, e-hailing drivers took part in a protest and went offline to alert the public to the conditions under which drivers were working.

That included poor profit margins aggravated by rising petrol prices.

The system has over 12,000 operators.

