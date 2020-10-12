Top cop arrested in pre-dawn raid over 2017 multimillion-rand SAPS tender

Ipid says the officer's arrest brought the number of suspects facing charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering, and theft to 13.

JOHANNESBURG - A high ranking police officer was arrested in a pre-dawn raid at her house on Monday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said in a statement the officer brought the number of suspects facing charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering, and theft to 13.

The group is due to appear in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

The senior South African Police Service (SAPS) official has been linked to the supply of emergency warning equipment for police in 2017.

“The contract price and exposure to the police fiscus was R191 million. However, R65 million was paid to the service provider, Instrumentation for Traffic Law enforcement (Pty) Ltd. The payment of R22 million was stopped at the advanced stage of the Investigating Directorates probe into the matter,” said Ipid spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala.

“The latest arrests joins eleven other people, former National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, former Gauteng Police Commissioner Deliwe de Lange, Gauteng deputy police Commissioner Major -General Brigadier Nombhuruza Lettie Napo, Lieutenant General Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena(retired Divissional Commissioner), Brigadier James Ramanjalum, and Major General Ravichandran Pillay, Thomas Dumas Marima( Colonel), Maetapese Joseph Mulaiwa(Seargent ) The Civilians are Judy Rose, Samantha Andrews, Vimpie Manthatha and a company represented by its director Vimpie lastly Instrumentation for Traffic Law enforcement (Pty) Ltd.”

