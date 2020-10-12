Suspect in the dock for N Cape boy’s murder

A four-year-old victim went missing this weekend and was later discovered hidden at the suspect's home in the town of Warrenton.

CAPE TOWN - A 36-year-old suspected murderer was set to appear in court on Monday in connection with the killing of a Northern Cape boy.

The four-year-old victim went missing this weekend and was later discovered hidden at the suspect's home in the town of Warrenton.

Police say the boy's body was discovered in in a box covered with a blanket.

The victim's family reported him missing, after he went to a local tuckshop on Saturday morning and failed to return home.

The police’s Mohale Ramatseba said: “An intensive search was launched, and police followed up on information, which lead to the discovery of the body.”

The motive for the killing is being investigated.

Authorities say the suspect is not related to the victim.

