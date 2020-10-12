SIU welcomes Masuku’s challenge of its findings, denies political influence

The SIU found that Bandile Masuku failed to uphold the constitution and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) on Sunday said axed Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku had every right to challenge its preliminary findings against him.

The SIU found that Masuku failed to uphold the Constitution and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act.

A probe was launched after widespread allegations of wrongdoing emerged in the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Gauteng.

Masuku was fired on Friday based on the interim report by the SIU. But the former MEC was preparing to challenge the report in court, questioning what he called “elementary errors”.

His legal team said it would request a final report and take the report on review.

The SIU’s spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said they were waiting for the legal papers from Masuku.

“We will respond to that once the papers are served. We also deny the fact that he says we are playing politics because that’s not what we do. Our investigations are allegations based and are outcomes are evidence-based. We do not investigate people, we investigate processes,” Kganyago said.

Masuku accused the SIU of bowing to political and public pressure, allegations which the SIU denied.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) called on Gauteng Premier David Makhura to appointment a new MEC as a matter of urgency, saying it did not want Masuku back.

The party said it appeared that Makhura wanted to reinstate him after the premier said on Friday that he would not appoint anyone to the position until the SIU finalises its probe.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.