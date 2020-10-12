Investigation underway after horror KZN taxi crash

Thirteen people were killed over the weekend when the driver of a minibus taxi lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road in Kilimon.

JOHANNESBURG - Road scene investigators are piecing evidence together in KwaZulu-Natal after a deadly minibus accident that claimed the lives of 13 people from the same family.

They were killed over the weekend when the driver of that minibus taxi lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road in Kilimon. A child was among the victims.

Co-operative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala led a delegation of officials to the family home of the victims on Sunday.

KZN PREMIER @SZIKS VISITS FAMILIES WHO LOST LOVED ONES IN A TRAGIC ACCIDENT THAT LEFT 12 PEOPLE DEAD pic.twitter.com/rQdkgzL0iG — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) October 11, 2020

The officials also visited the scene of the crash, where only the taxi’s mangled wreckage remained, including the roof of the vehicle which was torn off.

Zikalala called on the community to support the family.

“They need support from everyone including the government, the religious sector, and our community leaders,” he said.

Meanwhile, provincial Transport MEC Bheki Ntuli, who described the crash as gut-wrenching and painful, said a full investigation into the cause of the accident was underway.

His spokesperson Kwanele Ncalane said: “We have commissioned a full investigation into this accident and to see what exactly happened.”

This was the latest major crash in the province. In September, 13 people died after a petrol tanker and a taxi overturned near Pietermaritzburg.

