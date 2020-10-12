This is the number to call to report wrongdoing by police officers

The 24-hour hotline will allow South Africans to report police officers found committing crimes in real time.

JOHANNESBURG - Policer Minister Bheki Cele said with the launch of the Ipid hotline, communities would have better access to justice and recourse.

Cele - along with the police watchdog’s executive director Jennifer Ntlatseng - launched the hotline on Monday. The toll-free number is 0800 111 969.

The men and women in blue have been linked to a number of crimes during the lockdown - including the death of Collins Khosa in April.

Just this morning a high-ranking police officer was arrested in a pre-dawn raid on charges of corruption, fraud, money laundering and theft.

Cele has endorsed this initiative by Ipid

“I believe the launch of this number brings Ipid once step closer in better positioning itself as an effective and impartial oversight body of the police.”

So how will the hotline work?

The directorate’s Ntlatseng explained.

“All the community or public does is call the number. It will go straight to a complaint receptionist who will take down the complaint. Once it’s registered, it’s allocated to an investigator. The next day the investigator will be calling to understand the depth of the case.”

Cele urged South Africans to use the number wisely and responsibly to report only police officers linked to crime.

