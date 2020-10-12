Parly committee condemns alleged scalding of pupils by teacher at KZN school

The incident occurred at the Siyamukela High School in the Newcastle area in September.

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s select committee on education and technology has condemned the alleged scalding of six pupils by a KwaZulu-Natal school teacher.

The committee said while there were conflicting reports, it was alleged the teacher poured boiling water over the pupils either because they were late for class or were caught sleeping during a lesson.

Committee chairperson Elleck Nchabeleng was alarmed.

“This is not a form of discipline, it is abuse. We will not allow teachers to take out their frustrations on our learners,” Nchabeleng said on Friday.

He said that type of punishment was a contravention of the Schools Act, which prohibited corporal punishment.

The committee called on the KZN Education Department to fast-track its investigation into the incident.

