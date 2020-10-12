Numsa says it’s not backing down on demands as Gautrain strike enters week two

Wage negotiations between the union and Gautrain operator Bombela deadlocked last week after parties failed to find each other on the proposed wage increases.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it was not backing down on its demands as its strike at the Gautrain entered a second week.

Workers want an 8% salary hike, however, the employer is only offering half of that.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said both parties had agreed to mediate through the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

“Members of Numsa at Gautrain are continuing with the strike action at the company. Both parties have agreed to mediate through the CCMA, and we have written to them requesting their intervention.

"We will approach these talks with an open mind and we urge the management of Gautrain to do the same so that we can find an amicable solution to this strike.”

