I'm willing to take lie detector over sexual harassment claims, says Msimanga

The DA Gauteng interim leader on Monday questioned the timing of the claims made by fellow party member, Nkele Molapo, who came forward six years after the alleged abuse.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng interim leader Solly Msimanga on Monday said he took the sexual harassment claims against him very seriously and wanted to take a public lie detection test to prove his innocence.

Msimanga questioned the timing of the claims made by fellow party member, Nkele Molapo, who came forward six years after the alleged abuse.

Msimanga laid a crimen injuria case against Molapo. He said she never once mentioned being harassed while working with him.

“I cannot just sit quietly and be judged by the court of public opinion. I need to make sure that the processes are being followed and I need to make sure my name is being cleared. I’m not just doing this for me, I’m doing it for my children,” he said.

