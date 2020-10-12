MKMVA members march to Luthuli House, claiming ANC is rubbishing Constitution

The association planned to hand over a memorandum to both the ANC and to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s office.

JOHANNESBURG – Members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) in Gauteng on Monday took to the streets of Joburg on Monday to demonstrate against the African National Congress (ANC), claiming that the party was rubbishing the country’s Constitution.

The association, together with the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), and the SA National Cargo Transport and Drivers Association (Sancatdra), planned to hand over a memorandum to both the ANC and to Premier David Makhura’s office.

In recent weeks, they attempted to shut down parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Ekurhuleni.

The MKMVA was taking its frustrations over the ANC and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to the party’s national offices.

Joburg secretary Thandoxulo Dyodo said they had reached a point of no return.

“The ANC is being replaced with colours that are different from the ANC that we came with from exile,” Dyodo said.

Some of the complaints listed included former MK veterans feeling left out of the security cluster and non-South African truckers being hired.

While Mbalula refused to speak on the matter, he tweeted that those marching on Monday were thugs calling themselves MK. Dyodo, however, said Mbalula was nothing more than a terrorist.

“The infrastructure under his watch is being destroyed,” he said.

It is understood Mbalula cancelling security contracts at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was what made him a target for many in the MKMVA.

The contracts were not renewed after allegations of collusion with criminals to strip the country’s rail networks through vandalism and theft.

They organise tired self defence units and they call themselves MK with old gupta sponsored camaflouge uniform its even warn out. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Kebby maphatsoe ran away from the camps that is why he's got one hand,He lost his hand from cowardice not in a fight against apartheid. COWARD — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

To be umkhonto wesizwe was signature for DEATH today cowards AND SUSPECTED CRIMINALS ARE CALLING THEMSELVES. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Prasa was your milking cow,I have closed the taps that is my sin you used to do as wish with fake security companies. NINYILE — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Your efforts to bring the Anc down failed we are 57% in power. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Karl Niehaus faked the death of his own mother ,Faked death of his own mother ,faked death of his own mother today he is showing up with chicken audacity threatening everyone including the state. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Its Anc Vs Thugs who are covered in a sheep skin. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.