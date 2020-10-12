Madonsela: Spending on security for executive should be shifted to the poor

Thuli Madonsela said the state should focus on social assistance during these tough economic times and should redirect its spending from things such as security to more important needs.

CAPE TOWN - Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said government needed to revisit its spending on things like security for official and ministers.

She said the state should focus on social assistance during these tough economic times and should redirect its spending from things such as security to more important needs.

Madonsela on Monday joined civil society organisations at an urgent press briefing where they called for an extension in the R350 COVID-19 social relief of distress grant and the caregivers grant to R585 per month.

Madonsela said all COVID-19 related social assistance should be extended.

She said the country might have a shortage of money, but could find funds in other less important programmes like security.

“It’s unnecessary. South Africa is not the most dangerous country in Africa. But the kinds of security that we provide to members of the executive and others is quite excessive for a country like ours. I do think that the money can be shifted from other places to make sure that this grant continues

Madonsela also said people living in poverty were always the first to be dealt a heavy hand during times of crisis.

“Finances are low. It is very easy to offload what is easy to offload. And, of course, the poor are always the first to be considered dispensable.”

She said social assistance had also helped regenerate local economies.

