Jumbo nerves: Zimbabwe cop survives elephant attack by playing dead

The police officer, identified as Constable Zimuto, was on patrol with a soldier when they were charged by an elephant near the confluence of the Shashi and Limpopo Rivers.

Picture: EWN
2 hours ago

HARARE - A Zimbabwean police officer on the Zimbabwe-South Africa border has survived an attack by an elephant by pretending to be dead.

A report says the police officer and a soldier ran into a herd of elephants while on patrol near the Limpopo River.

The police officer, identified as Constable Zimuto, was on patrol with a soldier when they were charged by an elephant near the confluence of the Shashi and Limpopo Rivers.

The state-run Herald reports that the elephant lifted up the policeman and threw him to the ground several times, but stopped after the policeman pretended to be dead.

It's a technique that takes nerves of steel, but it's said to be used by locals when attacked by buffalo and elephants in the northern Dande region.

The police officer suffered a broken rib but is reportedly in a stable condition at Beitbridge Hospital. The soldier who was with him escaped unhurt.

