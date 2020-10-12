He’s out of line: MKMVA’s Niehaus responds to Mbalula’s scathing tweets

In a series of tweets the Transport Minister shared his views on those complaining about him claiming the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa was their milking cow and that his sin was closing the taps for their fake security companies.

JOHANNESBURG - Views over an Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) demonstration has turned into a twar on social media after Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula labelled the association’s president Kebby Maphatsoe and spokesperson Carl Niehaus as suspected criminals.

In a series of tweets, the Transport Minister shared his views on those complaining about him claiming the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa was their milking cow and that his sin was closing the taps for their fake security companies.

Prasa was your milking cow,I have closed the taps that is my sin you used to do as wish with fake security companies. NINYILE — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

I have great admiration for umkhonto we sizwe great admiration 👊what kebby and niehaus are doing in its name will come to an end one day ,I have less respect for thugs masquerading as mk Period! i rest my case. Ong'funayo makeze ndikhona . — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Karl Niehaus faked the death of his own mother ,Faked death of his own mother ,faked death of his own mother today he is showing up with chicken audacity threatening everyone including the state. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Its Anc Vs Thugs who are covered in a sheep skin. — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) October 12, 2020

Some MKMVA members marched to African National Congress (ANC)’s Luthuli House headquarters calling for Mbalula to be arrested and complained about a series of issues relating to the welfare of former combatants.

It may have seemed like a meltdown to some as Mbalula’s tweets hit below the belt - from labelling demonstrating MKMVA members as thugs to calling out Maphatsoe and its mouthpiece Niehaus as suspected criminals.

Mbalula hit out at attempts to muddy his name and destroy the ANC, a move Niehaus has described as shocking.

“As far as I’m concerned, this guy is out of line and that’s it.”

While Niehaus said Mbalula started the twar, it’s now a deleted tweet by the Transport Minister - claiming to have no fear for former President Jacob Zuma, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the two from the MKMVA - that is now causing a commotion.

I can't find this tweet my man @MbalulaFikile, or Twitter deleted it? pic.twitter.com/hZvOOu1oZH — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 12, 2020

The ANC’s Pule Mabe said the party would reprimand the minister.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.