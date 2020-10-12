20°C / 22°C
He’s out of line: MKMVA’s Niehaus responds to Mbalula’s scathing tweets

In a series of tweets the Transport Minister shared his views on those complaining about him claiming the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa was their milking cow and that his sin was closing the taps for their fake security companies.

FILE: Carl Niehaus, spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, led supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in a protest on 9 October 2020, demanding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo step down from the commission of inquiry into state capture, accusing him of bias against Zuma. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
FILE: Carl Niehaus, spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, led supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in a protest on 9 October 2020, demanding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo step down from the commission of inquiry into state capture, accusing him of bias against Zuma. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Views over an Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) demonstration has turned into a twar on social media after Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula labelled the association’s president Kebby Maphatsoe and spokesperson Carl Niehaus as suspected criminals.

In a series of tweets, the Transport Minister shared his views on those complaining about him claiming the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa was their milking cow and that his sin was closing the taps for their fake security companies.

Some MKMVA members marched to African National Congress (ANC)’s Luthuli House headquarters calling for Mbalula to be arrested and complained about a series of issues relating to the welfare of former combatants.

It may have seemed like a meltdown to some as Mbalula’s tweets hit below the belt - from labelling demonstrating MKMVA members as thugs to calling out Maphatsoe and its mouthpiece Niehaus as suspected criminals.

Mbalula hit out at attempts to muddy his name and destroy the ANC, a move Niehaus has described as shocking.

“As far as I’m concerned, this guy is out of line and that’s it.”

While Niehaus said Mbalula started the twar, it’s now a deleted tweet by the Transport Minister - claiming to have no fear for former President Jacob Zuma, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and the two from the MKMVA - that is now causing a commotion.

The ANC’s Pule Mabe said the party would reprimand the minister.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

