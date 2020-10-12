EWN Weather Watch: Sunny Tuesday in store for most parts of SA

Your Tuesday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG - After a week of rain and thunderstorms across parts of the country, sunny and warm conditions can be expected on Tuesday.

WESTERN CAPE

Partly cloudy but sunny conditions can be expected in the Western Cape. Cape Town will see a maximum of 19°C, while Vredendal can expect a high of 25°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/VL2jw9G8Uu — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 12, 2020

GAUTENG

A high of 27°C can be expected in Vereeniging while in Johannesburg temperatures will rise to 24°C. Pretoria will see a high of 26°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/K8sbja7Seq — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 12, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

A high of 25°C can be expected in Durban while Ulundi can expect a scorcher of a day with a maximum of 32°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/6CDpPwjOK0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 12, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

