EU ministers agree to sanction Alexander Lukashenko - diplomatic sources

LUXEMBOURG - EU foreign ministers on Monday agreed to impose sanctions on Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko, diplomatic sources told AFP, as the bloc seeks to step up pressure over his regime's crackdown on protesters.

Two sources said Lukashenko's name will join a list of 40 of his officials already sanctioned by the EU for their role in allegedly rigging a contested 9 August election that returned him to power and for a brutal security response to subsequent protests.

