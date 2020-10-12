Eskom deliberately cuts power in parts Gauteng

The power utility said it implemented so called "load reduction" to prevent network overloading in parts of Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Monday deliberately cut power to people in parts of Soweto, the West Rand and in The Vaal.

The power utility said it implemented so called "load reduction" to prevent network overloading in these Gauteng communities.

Eskom said it would restore power to the thousands of affected customers at 9am and called on them not to report these outages.