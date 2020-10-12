Denosa calls on Makhura to step down while COVID-19 corruption probes continue

The union's provincial executive committee met over the weekend to discuss the latest developments, including the axing of Health MEC Bandile Masuku over the PPE corruption scandal.

JOHANNESBURG - Nurses’ union Denosa has called on Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step aside while the on-going investigation into COVID-19 corruption within the provincial Health Department wraps up.

Denosa’s Gauteng chairperson Simphiwe Gada said the union was preparing a letter to Makhura.

Gada said there were allegations facing Makhura, but didn’t elaborate.

He also said Makhura had never been personally held accountable for major scandals in his administration. These included the Life Esidimeni tragedy and the fire at the Lisbon building which housed the Health Department. The building was declared to be not compliant in terms of occupational health and safety standards.

Makhura’s office has yet to respond to Denosa.

