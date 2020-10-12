Corruption charges: Deputy police commissioner Mgwenya out on R20,000 bail

Bonang Mgwenya is accused of corruption, theft and money laundering after her arrest relating to a R200-million tender for police emergency warning equipment.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy national police commissioner, Bonang Mgwenya appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court for her alleged role in a multi-million-rand tender fraud scandal. She has been released on R20,000 bail

Mgwenya is accused of corruption, theft and money laundering after her arrest relating to a R200-million tender for police emergency warning equipment.

She joins several other officials who were previously arrested, including former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Mgwenya was arrested at her house during at a pre-dawn raid this morning.

She is now the thirteenth suspect to be arrested in connection with the multimillion rand tender to install warning lights in police vehicles in 2017.

It’s understood service providers were paid R65 million but the police forked out a total of R191 million.

Payment of R22 million was stopped at the advanced stage following investigations into the looting of state resources.

Mgwenya is expected back in court in November.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.