Case against men accused of murdering 11-year-old Kraaifontein child postponed

CAPE TOWN - Two men accused of murdering an 11-year-old boy in Kraaifontein have appeared in court.

Duran Visagie was struck in the head by a stray bullet and was rushed to hospital where he died the next morning.

The two suspects were apprehended on Friday.

#DuranVisagie Two suspects face charges of murder at the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court today - following the death of an 11-year-old Scottsdene boy last week. LP pic.twitter.com/MbaStjEgCQ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 12, 2020

Trevano Lodewyk (18) and Dimitri Wence (27) appeared before Magistrate Chris van Schalkwyk on charges of murdering Visagie.

The 11-year-old boy was caught in the crossfire of an alleged gang shooting last Tuesday.

Anti-Gang Unit detectives apprehended the suspects on Friday. The matter was postponed to 19 October for bail information and the appointment of an attorney.

