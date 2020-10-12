Bafana Bafana coach Ntseki under fire after loss to Zambia

It was the second poor performance within four days by South Africa after they failed to protect a lead in a 1-1 draw with Namibia at the same ground.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki was slammed by supporters on social media after a 2-1 home loss to Zambia on Sunday in an international friendly.

He was accused of being "tactically bankrupt", "clueless and directionless" and "lacking a strategy" in tweets when the home side conceded two late goals in Rustenburg.

Former national under-17 coach Ntseki was a shock appointment when England-born Stuart Baxter quit last year. Ntseki had never played for, nor coached, a professional team.



All the goals came from substitutes with Keagan Dolly putting the hosts ahead on 66 minutes behind closed doors due the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelvin Kampamba levelled on 78 minutes and Chaniza Zulu scored the match-winner four minutes later at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace.

While better results were expected against lower ranked opponents, it was the lack of South African fighting spirit that angered supporters.

Ntseki blamed the loss on a first-minute injury to Lyle Foster, which forced the Portugal-based forward to go off.

"The injury messed up our plan and our rhythm. We gave the ball away too cheaply and conceded a lot of corners," he said.

"We were better in the second half but I detected a lack of confidence and belief among some of my players."

Serbia-born Milutin Sredojevic debuted as Zambia coach last Wednesday with a 1-0 win over Malawi in Lusaka and his team fell 2-1 to Kenya in Nairobi two days later.