Atlantis residents living in fear amid incessant gang violence

Jayden Theunissen, 14, was gunned down, allegedly while walking to a tuck shop last week.

CAPE TOWN - A man is expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrates Court this week in connection with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in the area.

Jayden Theunissen was gunned down, allegedly while walking to a tuck shop last week.

He sustained a bullet wound to the back.

Manfred Van Rooyen, who is affiliated with a community organisation called Voice of Atlantis, on Monday said residents were constantly fearful as rival gang shootings occur during the day and night.

“Our community lives in fear. Every day we live in fear. What we are finding is that kids as young as 12 year’s old are involved in some way or the other with gangsters. What’s even scarier is that teenagers have guns and they’re killing and shooting other gangsters."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.