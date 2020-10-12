ANCYL in Gauteng defends Makhura as Denosa calls for him to go on special leave

In a statement on Monday, the league said the nurses’ union's calls for Gauteng Premier David Makhura to step aside were ill-informed and irrational.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) in Gauteng has defended Premier David Makhura as the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) calls for the Premier to go on special leave.

The youth league, which has often been against Makhura, said it was unfair to call for his removal after he had shown his commitment to fight graft.

Its provincial executive member Nkosana Mtolo said: “Action has been taken and so, why are you saying the Premier must go when there is clear evidence, a clear demonstration, that we took this matter seriously?”

Last week, Makhura fired Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku based on a Special Investigating Unit report which found he failed to execute his functions in compliance with the Constitution and the Public Finance Management Act.

