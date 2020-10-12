ANC reprimands Mbalula over scathing tweets about Maphatsoe, Niehaus

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said Fikile Mbalula's actions went against the ANC’s social media policy.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has reprimanded Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula over his tweets, saying if there were issues, they should be brought before the party and not ventilated on social media.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said Mbalula's action went against the ANC’s social media policy.

The Transport Minister launched an attack through a series of tweets on Monday against Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) leader Kebby Maphatsoe and spokesperson Carl Niehaus.

Mbalula labelled Maphatsoe a coward and called Niehaus a thug.

Mabe said the ANC could not be seen to have preference towards some members.

“This statement should serve as a reprimand to comrade Mbalula that let us use structures of the organisation to address issues so that it doesn’t come out that they can’t reprimand, and that there are leaders that can’t be reprimanded. We have issued statements when cadres have said things that go against the social media policy of the ANC.”

MKMVA members have been demonstrating outside ANC headquarters at Luthuli House on Monday calling for Mbalula to be arrested over matters relating to the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa.

