ANC in GP supports DA MPL for laying sexual harassment charges against Msimanga

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng caucus said it's behind Democratic Alliance (DA) member of provincial legislature Nkele Molapo who has laid sexual harassment charges against the opposition's Solly Msimanga.

In a statement, the ANC commended the bravery of Molapo for standing up for herself and all women in the province.

The ANC said it was shameful that the DA was discrediting and vilifying the complainant by further subjecting her to humiliation through casting aspersions on her integrity.

Msimanga has questioned the timing of Molapo's allegations that come six years after the alleged abuse.

He said Molapo never once mentioned being harassed while working with him and he has laid a crimen injuria case against her.

