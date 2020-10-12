2 to appear in court after SAPS officer stabbed responding to robbery

SAPS members were on patrol in the Browns Farm area over the weekend when a cab driver approached them and reported he had been robbed by eight suspects.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer has been stabbed in the shoulder while responding to a robbery involving an e-hailing driver.

South African National Police Service (SAPS) members were on patrol in Browns Farm, Cape Town, over the weekend when a cab driver approached them and reported he had been robbed by eight suspects as he arrived at a house.

He pointed the police in the assailants' direction and the officers spotted them moments later.

The police’s Frederick van Wyk said two of the suspects were arrested following a scuffle with the officers.

“Two suspects are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court once they have been charged for robbery, attempted hijacking and attack on police. Two suspects were apprehended with one being injured and taken for medical attention. Police recovered their telephones and the assault weapon used by the suspects.”

