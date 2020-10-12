2 teens due in court for murder of 11-year-old Kraaifontein boy

Last Tuesday, Duran Visagie was struck in the head by a stray bullet. He died in hospital the next day.

CAPE TOWN - Two teenagers accused of murdering an 11-year-old Kraaifontein boy in the Western Cape are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Investigations led to the arrest of two boys, aged 17 and 18, on Friday. They were arrested by anti-gang unit detectives and face charges of murder.

Visagie was caught in the crossfire during an alleged gang-related shooting.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said when detectives questioned the two suspects, they pointed the authorities to the whereabouts of the murder weapon.

“They went to search the residences of one of the suspects' girlfriend house and found the firearm,” Van Wyk said.

The 19-year-old woman would appear in court on Monday for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Meanwhile, the Kraaifontein Community Policing Forum’s Mawethu Sila said special courts were needed to deal with child killings.

“We will see the percentage in terms of dealing with those cases because if we do have special courts, it means we will be able to see if there is change,” he said.



