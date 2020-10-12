107 more COVID-19 related deaths, bring SA’s death toll to 17,780

According to the Department of Health, 1,575 new infections were picked up. It pushed the number of known cases in the country since the start of the outbreak to 692, 471.

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Health on Sunday recorded 107 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 17,780.

On the recovery front, 623, 765 people had so far recuperated with the recovery rate holding steady at 90%.

