We are on high alert: JHB EMS deployed to flood-prone areas

Authorities are also warning motorists to avoid driving on flooded streets due to the occasional downpours.

JOHANNESBURG - With showers pouring in most parts of Johannesburg, the city's Emergency Services said officials have been sent out to flood-prone areas.

Authorities are also warning motorists to avoid driving on flooded streets due to the occasional downpours.

The South African Weather Service has issued an alert for severe thunderstorms across the province on Sunday afternoon.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said: “We remain on high alert Our disaster management centre is fully operational. We’ve got pour disaster management monitoring team in all the regions of the city and should be able to respond to an emergency.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.