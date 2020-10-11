SIU investigating PPE contracts worth over R8 billion

The SIU has been hard at work since March following complaints of scandals in the procurement of PPE across the country and Kaizer Kganyago said they were probing more than 700 companies.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit said it’s looking into personal protective equipment (PPE) tenders worth R8 billion.

There have been numerous reports of PPE scandals across the country, with the latest involving a multimillion rand PPE tender in Gauteng.

A preliminary report by the unit prompted Gauteng Premier David Makhura to fire Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

It was found that Masuku failed to uphold the Constitution and regulations contained in the Public Finance Management Act.

The SIU has been hard at work since March following complaints of scandals in the procurement of PPE across the country.

Speaking to the SABC, the SIU’s Kaizer Kganyago said they were probing more than 700 companies.

“We are having a lot of cases. We are focusing a lot on the PPE. There are about 700 companies that we are looking at.”

Kganyago said the Eastern Cape R10.1 million tender for scooters was also under investigation.

The SIU has since obtained an order to stop payments to the contractor.

He said they were also probing other matters, such as the Beitbridge border fence and the Lepelle Northern Water issue in Limpopo.

