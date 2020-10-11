Revised expropriation bill gazetted, now subject to Parly processes

This bill is set to replace the current Expropriation Act of 1975 and it is a framework legislation that outlines how and when expropriation of land can take place.

JOHANNESBURG - The inter-ministerial committee on land reform on Sunday said the revised expropriation bill has been gazetted and is now subject to parliamentary processes.

This bill is set to replace the current Expropriation Act of 1975 and it is a framework legislation that outlines how and when expropriation of land can take place.

The committee has held a media briefing on Sunday afternoon following outcomes of a meeting with Deputy President David Mabuza on Saturday.

The committee was set up last year to clarify parts of the constitution that allow for the expropriation of land without compensation as a legitimate option for land reform.

Public Works Minister Patricia de Lille said the bill will assist all organs of the state: “Local, provincial and national authorities will use the legislation to expropriate in the public interest for valid reasons that seek to, amongst others, promote inclusivity and access to natural resources.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.