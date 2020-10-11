Police hunt 4 suspects after 2 women shot and killed in Polokwane

Authorities say the women - who were believed to be from Gauteng - were viewing property to buy in Polokwane when they were attacked by four unknown gunmen.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo have found the bodies of two women at an industrial site in the province.

It’s understood the pair were shot and killed execution-style on Saturday.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said the suspects opened fire while the victims were inside a vehicle.

“After shooting the women at point blank range, the suspects fled on foot towards a getaway vehicle, which was a red Hyundai with Gauteng registration numbers.”

The victims' identities have not yet been revealed and the motive for the attack is still unknown.

