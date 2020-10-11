Over 1,000 people arrested in Gauteng during Okae Molao operation

Most suspects were handcuffed in Ekhurhuleni over the weekend for crimes ranging from robbery rape and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police on Sunday said over 1,000 people have been arrested as part of a high-level operation, Okay Molao, across the province.

Police spokespersons Kay Makhubele said other arrests were made on the west rand and in Tshwane said: “A total number of 295 suspects were arrested in Tshwane, more than 300 were arrested in Ekurhuleni and the other suspects were arrested in Sedibeng and Johannesburg. All suspects will be appearing in various courts in due course.”

